CHILEMBWE DAY COMMEMORATION :let us prioritize national interests over petty politics-Minister Chimwendo Banda

Chimwendo Banda speaks during the function

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has urged Malawians to change their brand of politics and prioritize national interests to allow socioeconomic development to take place.

Chimwendo was speaking at Providence Industrial Mission ( PIM), in Chiradzulu district during the commemoration of Chilembwe Day.

Speaking to the congregation, Chimwendo lauded president Chakwera’s vision for giving more attention to sectors of education, agriculture and healthcare as well as providing the enablement for industrialisation and investment with an aim of creating an economically stable and prosperous nation in consonance with the vision of founding fathers including late John Chilembwe and Kamuzu Banda.

Chimwendo Banda interacts with Nankhumwa

“Noting that vibrant roads networks enhance productivity, various roads are being constructed in the country including expressways in Lilongwe to continue bolstering the country’s financial architecture, building descent houses for our men in uniform, construction of new hospitals and giving free food to those who were affected by cyclones and other natural calamities including drought.

“The welfare of the poor is the highest priority of president Chakwera hence he has re- introduced the Price Shock Urban Emergency Cash Transfer Programme which will target over 105, 000 households in Mzuzu, Lilongwe, Zomba and Blantyre and that the beneficiaries will receive K150,000 per month while all southern region districts including Chiradzulu, the program is targeting rural people close to 200,000 and that they will also receive K150,000 in effort to help them recover from cyclone Freddy effects, ” said Chimwendo Banda who is also National Youth Director of the ruling Malawi Congress Party ( MCP)

Chimwendo also asked the traditional leaders to be vigilant in helping government to promote peace, stability and investment in the country.

As per tradition, the event started with the ceremony of laying wreaths at PIM memorial pillar, followed by a military parade as a mark of respect and remembrance, and later a memorial service of worship.

This year’s event marks 109 years since Reverend John Chilembwe sacrificed his life and commemorated under theme: “Extend our territory Lord” citing inspiration from the book of 1 Chronicles 4:10 in the Bible.

The event was attended various political and religious, including leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, Joseph Mwanamveka, Patrica Kaliati, former Blantyre Synod General Secretary, Billy Gama, among others.