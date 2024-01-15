DR KABAMBE PAYS TRIBUTE TO CHILEMBWE: Says it is the cause not the death that makes a difference

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential aspirant Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has joined Malawians in celebrating the life of selfless freedom fighter Rev John Chilembwe.

In a qoute posted on his official facebook page Kabambe said Chilembwe’s uprising and death changed the status of the country.

“It is the cause, not the death that makes a difference, ” said Kabambe, a former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor.

On 15th January every year, Malawians celebrate the life of the Rev Chilembwe.

Chilembwe was an ordained Baptist minister and one of the first serious advocates of African independence and self-determination.

Educated in Lynchburg, Virginia, he set up a number of schools to educate Malawian children and adults, amassing more than 1000 students, and teaching a message of education, hard-work, self-reliance and abstinence from alcohol.

And Dr Kabambe, popularly known as economic engineer is also a former Reserve Bank.

As Governor of the Reserve Bank, Dr. Kabambe was responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership, in line with the principles dictated with the role of a central bank.

KABAMBE: During his tenure of office as RBM Governor, the Central Bank managed to provide government with accurate economic advice

During his tenure of office as RBM Governor, the Central Bank managed to provide government with accurate economic advice.

Fuel prices were properly cushioned in avoidance of human suffering (Inflation).

Previously, Dr Kabambe worked in the Malawi Government Economic Service for a period of 19 years from 1998.

He held different positions such as Principal Economist, Chief Economist, Deputy Director of Economic Planning and, Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

Dr Kabambe also served as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for close to 2 years.

Dr. Kabambe holds a PhD and a Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College – University of London, United Kingdom which were obtained in 2008 and 2001, respectively.

Workaholic economist Kabambe also holds a BSc Degree from the University of Malawi, obtained in 1998.