Friday, May 3, 2024
SECTION 65: MP Sadala backtracks, reverses decision to leave UDF

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota South Constituency, Ibrahim Sadala, has reversed his decision to leave the United Democratic Front (UDF) and become an independent legislator.

The development comes after the UDF wrote to the Speaker of Parliament last month, requesting that Sadala’s seat be declared vacant in accordance with Section 65(1) of the Malawi Constitution.

The party argued that Sadala’s decision to leave the party constituted “crossing the floor,” which is prohibited by law.

However, UDF Secretary General Kandi Padambo and Sadala himself have confirmed that the legislator has now reversed his decision.

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa has weighed in on the issue, emphasizing the need for political will to effectively implement Section 65(1) of the constitution.

Thindwa suggests that reforms are necessary to empower constitutional bodies and disperse powers, ensuring that not everything is left to elected officials.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

