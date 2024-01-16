JOHN CHILEMBWE HOSPITAL: Malawians scold Chakwera  

Malawians have criticized President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for renaming Phalombe District Hospital to John Chilembwe Hospital.

Chakwera announced the change during Chilembwe Day Memorial Service at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu.

“Due to Chilembwe contribution to Malawi, I hereby declare that Phalombe District Hospital be called John Chilembwe Hospital,” declared Chakwera

But some Malawians on the social have questioned the move by Dr. Chakwera saying renaming the hospital is a mockery to Malawians and Phalombe residents.

According to some of the comments and post which Malawi Voice has seen, Malawians have asked Chakwera to build a new hospital in Chiradzulu and name it after Rev Chilembwe.

“If he was smart enough, he was supposed to build the new hospital and name; but this shows lack of seriousness and leadership,” posted Chris Maganga on facebook.

Another Facebook user, Chosen Kamwendo writes “where are his advisors? They are all asleep like prophets of Baal.”

“Anzawo anamanga Ida Chilembwe Hospital nawo akanamanga John Chilembwe Hospital,” reads another post.

On 15th January every year, Malawians celebrate the life of the freedom fighter Rev Chilembwe.

He was an ordained Baptist minister and one of the first serious advocates of African independence and self-determination.