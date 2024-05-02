Business Mogul Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira Honors Football Legends

Dr Thomson Frank Mpinganjira

Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira, a renowned business mogul and philanthropist, is set to honor 16 football legends who were part of the Malawi national team’s historic achievements in the late 1970s and 1980s.

The ceremony, to be held at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on Sunday, is a testament to Mpinganjira’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence in sports.

As the president of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, Mpinganjira has demonstrated his passion for football and his desire to give back to the community.

Through his company, Ekhaya Farms Foods Limited, he will be honoring the legends who were part of the Flames squads that won the East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup in 1978 and 1979, as well as those who qualified for the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations, finished third at the 1987 All Africa Games, and won the 1988 East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup.

Mpinganjira’s gesture is not only a recognition of the legends’ contributions to Malawian football but also an encouragement to others to support and appreciate their achievements.

His commitment to promoting sports development in Malawi is evident in his support for various sports initiatives, and this ceremony is a fitting tribute to the pioneers of Malawian football.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire, will be the guest of honor at the ceremony, which is a further testament to the significance of Mpinganjira’s gesture.

The football legends, who have been instrumental in shaping the country’s football history, will be honored for their dedication, hard work, and passion for the beautiful game.

Mpinganjira’s philanthropic efforts have made a significant impact on various sectors in Malawi, and his commitment to sports development is a shining example of his dedication to giving back to the community.

The football legends, and indeed the entire nation, are grateful for his support and recognition of their achievements.