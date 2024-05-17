Senior Chief Nthache, DPP MP Joyce Chitsulo praise Chakwera for Pro-Poor Development Projects

Senior Chief Nthache and Member of Parliament for Mwanza West, Joyce Chitsulo, have lauded President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his administration’s pro-poor development projects in the district.

Speaking at a development rally at Chiwembu Community ground on Thursday Senior Chief Nthache praised President Chakwera for implementing policies aimed at alleviating poverty in the country, including his area.

He highlighted sustainable potable water supply, school blocks, stadium, rural electrification, construction of houses for traditional leaders, and roads among others.

“Honourable Minister, these policies made a difference to the poor like the CDF that has been raised to K200 million which we know will benefit infrastructure development in villages. Indeed the impact of Chakwera’s good smart policies have been felt by the whole country especially in my area,” said Senior Chief Nthache.

The traditional leader expressed his gratitude to President Chakwera for constructing his magnificent house (headquarters), a project that had been on the request list for a long time.

“Mr Minister, the house project has been on request list for a long time, but His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera has finally done it. I owe him tonnes of gratitude,” said Nthache.

Demovratic Progressive Party (DPP)Member of Parliament for Mwanza West, Chitsulo, also praised the government for its unparalleled accomplishments in infrastructure and socioeconomic development, asserting that no previous government can rival this achievement.

“Chakwera’s record in road infrastructure and transportation network of our country is unmatched.

“He has really facelifted Mwanza district with projects galore. For the first time, Mwanza district will have a stadium, new market and depot, chiefs Nthache house completed, among others.

“To put matters on record, this government of Chakwera has a seal of God to serve Malawians. I, would like this government to continue doing good for the country beyond 2025 with votes from Mwanza district,” said Chitsulo.

Former Homeland Minister, Nichols Dausi, praised president Chakwera for what he called “leadership with unmatched qualities” following his desire to transform the country including his constituency.

“The road networks, school blocks, clinics in my constituency among others.

However, I urge the Minister to look into the issue of hunger as Mwanza district is one the districts that experience drought,” said Dausi.

In response, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, pledged that the issue of hunger is top on the government’s list and Mwanza district will benefit from the relief food exercise.

He also announced that he has brought a new electrical transformer to fix the power struggle in the area.