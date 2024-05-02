Mighty Tigers Roar to Victory

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

In a thrilling TNM Super League encounter at Karonga Stadium, Mighty Tigers captain Precious Chipungu scored a 92nd-minute winner to secure a 1-0 victory over Chitipa United.

This crucial win marks a significant turnaround for Tigers, who had previously lost to Karonga United, while Chitipa United’s struggles continue.

The match saw both teams create scoring opportunities, but neither could find the back of the net until Chipungu’s late heroics.

Chitipa United’s Ramadhan Ntafu hit the post with a header, while Tigers’ Precious Chiudza saw his shot denied by Chris Lwemba’s goal-line clearance.

The teams went into halftime locked at 0-0.

Tigers dominated possession in the second half, but their forwards were wasteful in front of goal. Chitipa United’s goalkeeper, Chris Lwemba, made several impressive saves to keep his team in the game.

However, Chipungu finally broke the deadlock with a cool finish from a Shuckrun Afick pass, securing a hard-fought win for Mighty Tigers.

Tigers’ coach, Leo Mpulula, praised his team’s resilience and determination, saying, “I’m happy we won, and those points will help us settle well. We want to make Tigers a good side like they were in the past decades.”

Chitipa United’s Second Assistant coach, Gift Nathaniel, acknowledged his team’s good performance but lamented the late goal, saying, “We played well, but lost it at the end. It was a good game, but sad we lost.”

The win sees Mighty Tigers climb up the TNM Super League table, while Chitipa United remains in 12th place with just 3 points from 4 games.

Tigers’ goalkeeper, Lucky Tizola, was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

With this win, Mighty Tigers have moved into the top eight, just two points behind defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

The team’s next match against Silver Strikers will be a crucial encounter, as they look to continue their momentum and push for a top-three finish.

Meanwhile, Chitipa United’s struggles continue, with the team failing to score in their last three matches.

The team’s coach, Francis Nyirenda, will need to find a solution to their scoring woes if they hope to avoid relegation.

The fans are calling for a change in tactics and personnel, and it remains to be seen if the coach will make any changes ahead of their next match.