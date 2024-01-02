MCP promises Malawi of more development projects

The governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will continue with development projects that seek to better the lives of Malawians across the country.

Secretary General for the party, Eisenhower Mkaka, made the pledge in Lilongwe when he attended Steve Malondera’s end-of-year football bonanza finals in Lilongwe South East Constituency which was organised to enhance unity and discipline among the youths and communities.

Mkaka said 2023 was a great year as the MCP and the Tonse Alliance led projects in several sectors.

He highlighted several state-of-the-art road network construction works, Mega farm projects, the Affordable Inputs Programme and security enforcement through the construction of police officers’ houses.

Mkaka said the projects sync well with the Malawi 2063.

Mkaka further said President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s led government will continue with the projects this year saying a lot of plans are in the pipeline to continue building a new Malawi for all.

He, however, cautioned against selling farm inputs under the AIP to vendors observing that the malpractice is frustrating the government’s efforts to attain a food-secure nation.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South East, Baba Steven Malondera, said legislators are ready to support Dr Chakwera’s development agenda.

Malondera also outlined several construction projects for the area including building police officers and chiefs houses, bridges and other infrastructures.-MBC ONLINE