2.8 C
New York
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
DPP convention now in July

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says will hold an elective conference in July this year.

DPP’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba disclosed the news in an interview with Zodiak Radio on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Namalomba said, the party will continue adhering to principles of democracy, transparency, and inclusiveness as they plan to the convention.

Since its loss in the June 23, 2020, court-sanctioned presidential election, DPP has been caught in infighting that experts have described as not healthy for the party.

The situation has resulted in party divisions.

The bone of contention has been the party’s leadership succession, with Mulanje Central legislator Kondwani Nankhumwa declaring his intention to compete at the party’s convention.

