Mutharika excited as PAGE House flooded with awesome new year wishes

They have every reason to dance

Former President Peter Mutharika and spouse Gertrude have expressed gratitude to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and all Malawians for flooding their PAGE House with beautiful and awesome New Year messages.

The former first couple expressed the excitement through a media statement signed by Shadreck Namalomba, who is the official the spokesperson for the former Malawian leader Professor Mutharika.



“Their Excellencies, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Former President of the Republic of Malawi and President DPP and Madame Gertrude Mutharika, Former First Lady Wish to thank all members of the DPP, all Malawians, and friends from within and abroad for sending your best and beautiful messages on New Year’s Day,” said Namalomba in a statement

According to Namalomba, years come and go, calendars and times change but with friends who remember their Excellencies and wish them well, are the best people to cherish.

Mutharika is a Malawian politician and lawyer who was President of Malawi from May 2014 to June 2020.

He has worked in the field of international justice, specializing in international economic law, international law and comparative constitutional law.