-0.7 C
New York
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Japan Airlines plane in flames on runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

A Japan Airlines plane was in flames as it landed on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday evening.

Footage on broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft and beneath it. The runway was also set alight.

The plane, which had taken off from Sapporo, collided with a coast guard plane, NHK said, citing authorities.

All 379 passengers and crew on board were evacuated; media reports quoted the airline as saying.

“We are currently assessing the extent of the damage,” the airline said, according to an NHK report.

The plane, Japan Airlines Flight 516, departed from New Chitose airport at 16:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was scheduled to land at Haneda at 17:40.

The TV footage shows multiple fire trucks at the scene as smoke and flames billow from the plane.-BBC

