Malawi’s top Philanthropist Dr. Triephornia Mpinganjira reports hackers to Facebook

Dr. Triephonia Mpinganjira, the spouse of business tycoon Dr. Thom Mpinganjira, says efforts are being made to regain full control of her ‘hacked’ official facebook page which has over 70 Thousand followers.

In a statement Dr. Triephonia indicated that she is working closely with Facebook to regain full control of her facebook page which was hacked days ago by unknown hackers.

“I hope this message finds you well. I regret to inform you that my official Facebook page has been compromised by hackers.

“I want to assure you that I am taking immediate action to resolve this issue, and I am working closely with Facebook to regain control of the page,” reads the statement in part.

Malawi’s top Philanthropist Triephornia further appealed to her fans to exercise caution and to be vigilant of any unusual or unauthorized activity on the page.

“Please refrain from clicking on any suspicious links or providing personal information in response to any messages or posts from the compromised account.

HACKED

“I understand the trust you have placed in my official page, and I am committed to rectifying this situation as swiftly as possible,” said Mai Mpinganjira.

According to her, for the meantime, her fans can stay connected to her through her other official social media channels.

Triphonia is one of the gifts that Malawi and the whole Globe have in terms of humanitarian support and services.

Recently, Dr. Triephonia was in the news after donating a brand new Nissan Patrol to Malawi’s renowned hip hop artist, Limbani Kalilani better known by his stage name as Tay Grin.

She also stormed the social media after donating 2.5 million kwacha to Mai Mbambande, a non-governmental organization dedicated towards assisting the elderly in the country.

As that was not enough, Mai Mpinganjira also supported with air tickets to six children who represented Malawi at Africa Spelling B competition in Uganda.