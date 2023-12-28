Malawi State house fires ‘gardener’ for exposing scandals

President Lazarus Chakwera’s State House has fired a gardener Tiyanjane Mlangeni for revealing and exposing ‘plot number one’ top secrets and scandals through social media.

In her bombshell Voice Note released two days ago, the fired employee said there are sex galore, corruption, nepotism among others scandals within the State House corridors.

A letter from State House signed by Shadreck Ching’oma dated on behalf of Secretary to Cabinet, Collen Zamba; said Mlangeni has been fired for breaching state house rules and regulations on the matter.

However, in her reaction after being axed Mlangeni rubbished the decision saying it lacks natural justice as she has not been called to a hearing as required by the laws.