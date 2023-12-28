Chakwera hands over ‘special Christmas’ gift to Chimwendo’s Dowa East constituency as Maweru Admarc market opens

Member of Parliament for Dowa East Richard Chimwendo Banda has hailed President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for uplifting the lives of poor Malawians through transformative policies such as Community Development Fund (GDF) in his constituency.

Chimwendo was speaking yesterday after commissioning the Maseru Admarc Depot with the support from CDF.

“The fact that our president Dr Lazarus Chakwera decided to raise the CDF from mere K29 million to K100 million is signal that we have a leader who is committed to transform the lives of poor Malawians as Admarc is regarded as a critical social vehicle that late president Kamuzu envisaged in 1971. And Chakwera has decided to continue carry his vision and deeds forward is testimony that Malawi is in safe hands,’ said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

He acknowledged that Admarc is facing some hiccups but the problems are temporary as government has embarked on a transformative drive for the organization.

Admarc has been accused by Malawians for failing to carry social functions due to ‘political infections’ that has rendered the organization paralysed.

Traditional and party leaders have hailed Chakwera and their MP for giving them new Admarc market that will help women not to travel long distances to fetch maize which is now going at K50,000 at private markets.