MCHACHA RISES ABOVE PETTY POLITICS: hails APM for maintaining grassroots party positions, becomes peacemaker

DPP’s Regional Governor for the South Charles Thomson Mchacha

One thing came out clear from the Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) yesterday is the rare ‘sermon’ that was preached by DPP’s Regional Governor for the South Charles Thomson Mchacha where he propagated that the hallmark of DPP’s rise hinges on social cohesion and unity in diversity.

In his remarks, Mchacha said the DPP’s God resides in cleanliness of minds that is ready to accept opinions of those whom you do not agree with.

“We must remain united and ensure that the party’s unity is not harmed because our adversaries are smiling when they see a formidable force like DPP in combat against each other.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that in such important times where the party is at cross-roads, nobody hurts the vision of late Bingu Wa Mutharika of economic empowerment and transformation,” said Mchacha to reporters after the press briefing.

Mchacha also hailed Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s decision to maintain party grassroots positions from constituency, district and region because this will energise the base as they are geared to remove MCP from government.

“Above all, APM is my father because he made my profile to reach this far. Am happy that we have a father who listens to the cries of his children. Today, my president has proved other people wrong by dutifully recognising the party structures as legitimate as we prepare for forth coming convention. This is a relief to many local leaders who have kept this party intact since DPP lost government to the MCP and Chakwera. And it is my prayer that there will no hand to come again and propagate lies in public against APM’s democratic decision,” said Mchacha who was once Minister of Water and Irrigation in the last cabinet of Mutharika.

Mchacha was fired from his position as Regional Governor after he protested against some ‘important’ decisions that were made without proper consultations within the hierarchy of the party structures. The court saved him after he got an injunction.

During the press briefing yesterday, Mchacha urged all members in the party to lay down their arsenals and allow peace to prevail for the betterment of the common people.

DPP continues to face power divisions as they enter in the final battle of general election.