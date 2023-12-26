spot_img
Haiya for ‘Zero honorarium’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Newly elected Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya says he will not take his $25 000 (about K42.5million) honorarium from Fifa for this year but channel it towards football development in the country.

During a press conference at Mpira Village in Chiwembe Township, Blantyre, Haiya said he has done this as a way of showing that he competed for the post not for personal gains but to uplifting the standards of Malawi football.

“As a servant leader, I will not touch that money, which should be committed to Malawi football development,” said Haiya, who has just returned from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he met Fifa president Gianni Infantino and CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

He said so far, Federation Internationale de Football AssociationFifa has allocated $8million (over K13 billion) for Malawi football operations and projects under the Fifa Forward 3 Programme between 2023 and 2026.

Christmas is about remembering the underprivileged, sports foster coexistence-DPP MP Joyce Chitsulo says
