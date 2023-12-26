spot_img
Amaryllis Hotel to Host Malawi’s ‘Biggest’ White Party on December 31

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The biggest White Party is back at Amaryllis Hotels in Blantyre with a good number of artists outlined for the biggest event.

The White Party which is brought to you by Entertainers Promotions with sponsorship from Gold Mountain Media Limited will take place on December 31.

“We are dancing our way into 2024 with the hugest stars Zeze, Tuno, Bucci and more,” said the poster advertising the event.

Standard Ticket including Dinner are going at MK45,000, VIP Ticket for 2 pax including Room, Breakfast and Dinner at Mk 250,000.

While VIP Table for 8 including Dinner going at MK 375,000 only. The event will be decorated by The Vault Events.

