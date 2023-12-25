Christmas is about remembering the underprivileged, sports foster coexistence-DPP MP Joyce Chitsulo says

As one way of fulfilling the gospel of Jesus of helping the poor as written in book of Galatians:2.10: “All they asked was that we should continue to remember the poor, the very thing I was eager to do,’ Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Joyce Chitsulo on Christmas Day handed over a house to Mrs Elad who hails from Emvulo Village, Senior Traditional Authority, Govati in Mwanza.

Her house was swept away by cyclone Freddy flooding last year.

Speaking after handing over the house, Chitsulo said that the initiative is part of the gospel that Jesus Christ taught the disciples to fulfill by among others to “reach and touch” the less- privileged and the orphans.

Before

“As we enjoy this festive year- end, we must remain aware that our fellow Malawians are spending the whole year without a proper shelter, without food, without jobs, failing to access medicines and other basic needs that at prerequisite for human growth.

“Let us celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolises and work towards a Malawi where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ of being humble to each other,” said Chitsulo who is also Chairperson Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Chitsulo launched the initiative of building houses for the disadvantaged two years ago.

FOOTBALL BONANZA

On Christmas Eve, Chitsulo presided over the football and netball bonanza worthy K2.5 million.

From men’s category, Kaphelana FC who are the champions carted home K800,000 while Chanjama from women’s category went home with K400,000 as champions.

Speaking during the function, Chitsulo said that sports disciplines are “best unifying forces” in a society because it has capacity to bridge the societal gaps, combat social ailments mainly among the youths, build unity and fostering coexistence.

Various teams pocketed cash after coming second and third in their respective categories.

Senior Traditional Authority Govati who was the guest of honour at both functions hailed the parliamentarian for passion to development.