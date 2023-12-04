DPP denies firing Grelzeder Jeffrey

JEFFREY

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has distanced itself from a letter circulating on the social media regarding the firing of the Party’s Secretary General Grelzeder Jeffrey.

Over the week-end, social media was awash with reports that Jeffrey has been fired from the party after calling for a National Governing Council (NGC) without the blessings from party’s president Peter Mutharika.

The rumours were followed by a letter suspected to have been issued by DPP and former President Mutharika’s spokesperson Shadric Namalomba.

But in an interview with Zodiak Television on Monday evening, Namalomba described the letter as fake.

The outspoken Namalomba further hinted that Jeffrey is still secretary general of the former governing party, DPP.

Commenting on-going DPP leadership crisis and infights, Namalomba said: “All is well, what people seeing are just temporary storms. The divisions what you are seeing are being sponsored by MCP,”

He further said DPP is still strong and come 2025, the party is going to win presidential elections with landslide.

According to Namalomba, Malawians are tired with President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration and they want DPP back.

“Malawians are tired of Chakwera and his Malawians Congress Party (MCP) administration and they want DPP back, come 2025 we will win with a landslide,” said Namalomba

On the much awaited elective convention the outspoken Namalomba said the party’s National Governing Council (NGC) will meet and set a date for the convention.

On Monday morning, DPP Central Executive Committee distanced itself from its Secretary General’s remarks to call for a NGC meeting on 5 December this year to tackle convention issues.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the opposition DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

Initially, the former governing DPP was supposed to hold a convention mid this year but the conference was pushed to next year.

The former governing DPP is currently rocked in a serious leadership crisis since June 23, 2020.