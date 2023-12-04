DPP to bounce back in 2025 – Namalomba

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba says DPP is still strong and come 2025, the party is going to win presidential elections with landslide.

Namalomba, who is also former President Peter Mutharika’s spokesperson, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Zodiak TV on Monday.

According to Namalomba, Malawians are tired with President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration and they want DPP back.

“Malawians are tired of Chakwera and his Malawians Congress Party (MCP) administration and they want DPP back, come 2025 we will win with a landslide,” said Namalomba

Commenting on-going DPP in-fights, Namalomba said: “All is well, what you are seeing are just temporary storms,”

On the much awaited elective convention the outspoken Namalomba said the party’s National Governing Council (NGC) will meet and set a date for the convention.

In related development, DPP Central Executive Committee on Monday distanced itself from its Secretary General’s remarks to call for a National Governing Council meeting on 5 December this year to tackle convention issues.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

Initially, the former governing DPP was supposed to hold a convention mid this year but the conference was pushed to next year.