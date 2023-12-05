DPP NGC meeting on tomorrow: “we are upholding court order”- says SG Jefu wa Jefu

Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) Secretary General Grezeder Jeffrey has once again assured all DPP faithfuls across the country that its national government body, the National Governing Council ( NGC) meeting is taking place tomorrow at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe from 8:30am.

She has trashed those who are against her constitutional mandate to call for the meeting as sanctioned by the High Court on 29th September, 2023.

Her remarks are coming in against some claims by other party officials that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is not aware of the “consultation” between the two as demanded by the party’s constitution.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey has issued a statement where 71 members have been called to attend the meeting including party leader Mutharika.

“As party that abides by court orders and rule of law, we have no time to waste as the count down to 90 days is near. Those who want to drag their feet, let them know that courts determinations ate above their egos,” says Jeffry.

On 29th September this year, the High Court ordered the party to hold its NGC meeting and Convention within 90 days.