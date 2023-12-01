spot_img
MACRA YAONA NYENKHWE, loses case against MultiChoice Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The High Court of Malawi has today ruled in favour of MultiChoice Malawi in a case in which Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) was accusing the service provider of flouting the law by not informing the regulator about the proposal to adjust DStv premiums.

In his ruling, judge William Yakuwawa Msiska, said Macra acted beyond its jurisdiction as DStv rates are not set by MultiChoice Malawi.

The wrangle has seen MultiChoice Africa Holdings (MAH) withdrawing its DStv services in Malawi.

In an interview, lawyer for MultiChoice Malawi Wapona Kita said his client will make a corporate decision and the public will be informed on the way forward following the ruling. Nation Online

