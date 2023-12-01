GIVE US MORE WALTER: Nyamilandu secures K1billion sponsorship for Flames

FDH Bank Managing Director Noel Nkulichi presents the dummy cheque to Nyamilandu

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu Manda has brought an “early Christmas” to the football fraternity in the country by securing a hefty sponsorship deal with one of the leading banks in the country, FDH Bank.

The bank has increased sponsorship for the Flames from K360 million to K1 billion to run for next four years. This translates to K250million a year.

FDH Bank Managing Director Noel Nkulichi made the announcement few minutes ago at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre.

In his remarks, Nyamilandu said the sponsorship will help to cushion the players as the country is going through financial woes.

Nyamilandu who was all smiles during the function says the sponsorship from FDH Bank has helped the Flames become a formidable side.

“108% sponsorship increase means FDH Bank are a caring bank. We have a state of the art bus courtesy of FDH Bank Cup.

“We are now dreaming of going to the World Cup finals and qualifying for Afcon for a fourth time because of support from FDH Bank Cup. We did not expect Christmas to come so early .This sponsorship is big,” said Nyamilandu.

The bank’s managing director, Noel Mkulichi, says the gesture follows tremendous growth that they have seen in the national football team, which includes AFCON qualification.