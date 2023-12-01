Chakwera to construct stadium at Liwonde-Minister Chimwendo announces in Parliament

Chakwera, Chimwendo on duty

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture has announced in Parliament today that President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will construct a stadium at Liwonde in Machinga district next year.

The announcement follows the supplementary question asked by Member of Parliament for Machinga South, Grant Hassan Ndecha on why several districts in Eastern region have stadiums apart from Machinga.

In his wise response, Chimwendo Banda said president Chakwera’s government will continue to pursue policies that non – discriminatory when it comes to national building.

“Am happy to report to the House that government will construct a stadium at Liwonde from next year. This government appreciates the critical role stadia across the country bring to the society mainly in form of sports development, tax revenues among others as many small scale business women will open restaurants around the stadium. Apart from the stadium add beauty to the district,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of the government business in Parliament.

On construction of modern markets, Chimwendo said government will continue to construct good markets across the country because government realises that farmers and vendors contribute significantly to the economy of the country hence need of protection and allow them to sell their merchandise in descent places.

He was answering a question from Member of Parliament from Ntchisi North East Olipa Chimangeni who wanted government to help her people by constructing a new market in her constituency.