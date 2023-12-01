spot_img
Chakwera orders suspension of electricity tariffs

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
CHAKWERA: the development is aimed at cushioning Malawians

Chakwera led administration has suspended the recent upward revision of electricity tariffs until April 1, 2024.

On September 9, 2023, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) approved the 40.9 tariff adjustment.

However, Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola has told journalists in Blantyre that the government will delay the implementation of the tariffs using the Automatic Tariff Formula (ATAF) on domestic customers but remain on industrial users.

Matola says while it is necessary to sustain the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) operations following a 44 percent devaluation, the development is aimed at cushioning Malawians.

ESCOM Chief Executive Officer, Kamkwamba Kumwenda, says they applied for the review to align its services with the current economic fundamentals.

