BREAKING NEWS: DPP SG Jeffrey calls for NGC meeting on Dec 6

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey has called for a party’s National Governing Council meeting to be held on Wednesday, December 6.

Jeffrey annouced the news during a press briefing held at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

According to Jeffrey, the delegates at the meeting, will among others agree on the date to hold party’s elective convention.

In her words, Jeffrey who has already informed party’s president Peter Mutharika on the impending NGC meeting, said the decision to have NGC meeting follows a high court order.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

Initially, the former governing DPP was supposed to hold a convention mid this year but the conference was pushed to next year.

