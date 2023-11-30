Blantyre-Limbe Vendor Wins K200, 000 in ‘Kuiphula Ndi Finca’ Promo

Chirwa: promotion has been so successful

A vendor at Limbe Market in Blantyre, Eliza Thipa, has won K 200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Kwacha) grand prize in the just ended ‘Kuiphula Ndi Finca’ promotion.

She was announced the winner during the grand draw which took place on Thursday at Finca Headquarters in Blantyre.

In a telephone interview Thipa who sounded very happy after hearing the news said: “I am so excited.”

At the draw the runner up Wallen Christopher won K100, 000 while Emmanuel Kakhwani on third position won K50, 000.

Speaking after the draw Finca Marketing Officer, Tiyamike Chirwa said the promotion has been so successful and beneficial both to the company and the customers.

According to Chirwa, ‘Kuiphula Ndi Finca’ promotion, which was launched on September 1, 2023, registered 587 entries.

To enter into the promotion an individual was required to place a Fixed Deposit with FINCA, Minimum of MK50, 000.

FINCA SOCIAL MEDIA [Alt] 02

FINCA Limited started its operations in Malawi in 1994.To date, with its Head Office in Blantyre; It is now operating 23 branches countrywide servicing both rural and urban entrepreneurs with financial needs.

Initially, FINCA started as a Microfinance institution offering loans in groups and later combined with individual loans product after registering successful performance with the later.

In 2015, FINCA Limited received a Deposit Taking license which has transformed FINCA into the first and currently only Deposit Taking Microfinance Institution (DTMFI) in Malawi, enabling it to offer both Savings and Credit products.

FINCA’s focus over the past years has been on helping low income individuals and communities invest in their future anchored on its mission to fight poverty through providing lasting and life changing financial solutions