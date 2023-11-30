Mulhako receives K47 Million from Cultural Emergency Response Fund

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe has received 25 000 euros (about K47 Million) grant from Netherlands based Cultural Emergency Response Fund.

The grant is for the Malawi Emergency Response to Chonde Cultural Village in Mulanje which lost some of its elements during Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Pius Mvenya Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer (CE0) for Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, confirmed the development at a press briefing held on Thursday in Blantyre.

“We lost a lot of items bearing significant cultural value which we feel we need to restore. We, therefore, sent out proposals to various organisations to help us with that bid.

Gladly the Cultural Emergency Response Fund came to our rescue and we are thankful,” disclosed Mvenya.

According to Mvenya, as part of their efforts to restore the tangible and intangible cultural heritage artifacts, the group will engage Lhomwe traditional leaders and conduct focus group discussions to recreate a strong cultural base at Chonde in Mulanje.

Mulhako Wa Alomwe was established in 2007 by former president the late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.