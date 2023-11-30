Malawi makes progress in the war against HIV

By Lovemore Khomo

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says Malawi has registered a 73 percent decline in new HIV Infections between the years of 2010 and 2022 with 68 percent reduction in Aids related deaths during the same period.

Kandodo Chiponda was speaking during a joint press briefing on World Aids Day and International Aids Candlelight memorial on Thursday in Lilongwe.

The activities o mark the day will take place on Friday 1st December, 2023 in Nkhotakota under the theme, “Let communities lead by spreading love and showing solidarity in ending AIDS by 2030.”

The Minister explained that Malawi is getting closer to 95:95:95 UN treatment targets which is currently at 94:99:95 data of June 2023.

“Out of an estimated 1 million people living with HIV in Malawi, a total of 927,000 are on lifelong antiretroviral treatment by end of June 2023.” She said.

Kandodo Chiponda told journalists that government is intensively working hard to bring HIV/AIDS services closer to the people in different parts of the country.

“All people should know their status by testing so that could suppress the viral load. We need to stay healthier as citizenry.” advised Kandodo Chiponda.

She elaborated that getting tested and knows blood status will help to deal with what she called opportunistic diseases which comes because of high viral load.

The Health Minister then called upon all stakeholders to refrain from stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV.

In his remarks, UNAIDS Country Director Nuha Ceesay expressed satisfaction over efforts Malawi has engaged in to deal with HIV and AIDS.

She then thanked PEPFAR, Global Fund, UNAIDS, Manerela+ and other organisations for contributing to the success in the National HIV and AIDS response.