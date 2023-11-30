Concerned football supporters threaten to drag Sports Council to FIFA for political interference in FAM polls

FOTE: Sports Council is favouring Haiya

Concerned Football Supporters in Malawi have threatened to report Sports Council of Malawi for what they term “government interference in the electoral process, seemingly aimed at promoting one candidate, SULOM president Fleetwood Haiya.

In a letter released today and addressed to the Acting Executive Secretary for Sports Council and signed by its leader Harold Fote, the grouping is accusing the Sports Council of interpreting in the legal processes of the electoral process.

“We have credible information indicating that you have endorsed Mr Haiya as your candidate for the presidential position. Your letter to the General Secretary of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) appears to be unwarranted interference in the electoral, seemingly aimed at promoting your preferred candidate.

“Rather than involving yourself in football politics matters, we urge you to focus on the responsibilities for which you were appointed, serving the taxpayers of this country. Your claim that the Southern Region Too Association violated its own Bye- Laws on the composition of delegates to the December AGM raises concerns. We request you to provide us and the nation with a copy of these Bye- Laws by close of business on Friday, December 1, 2023, should your allegations prove accurate,” reads part of the letter.

It has further reminded the Sports Council that SRFA has no Bye- Laws governing the composition of delegates to the AGM.

The body has also accused Mr Haiya of manipulating SULOM delegates and Northern Region Football Association, a thing they say is of more concern.

It furthermore narrates that Haiya is current member of Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club and President of SULOM which are against the FAM’s instruments.

“We strongly urge you to withdraw the mentioned letter and refrain from partisanship. Failure to do so may compel us to seek legal recourse and report your political interference to FIFA,” warns the group.

Governing body FIFA is known for banning any country from taking part in football matters whenever government or its agencies interfere into football matters. FIFA does suspend even clubs from taking part in local and continental leagues once proved that government is politically involved in outcomes of football processes.

Recently Council wrote SRFA leader Mr Humba to submit a report to them regarding the choice of Walter Nyamilandu Manda over Big Bullets Director and current president Fleetwood Haiya but those who have nominated Haiya have not been asked to do so.