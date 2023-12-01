DPP’s GS Jeffrey vindicated: Leaked memos show Mutharika was informed

Leaked memos addressed to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika has vindicated party’s General Secretary Grezelder Jeffrey on elective general meeting preparations.

At a presser held on Friday, Jeffrey told journalists that she wrote party’s president twice informing him about impending elective conference.

She also announced of impending National Governing Council meeting slated for December 6 in readness for the convention as ordered by the court.

However, Mutharika through his spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba has diswoned the presser saying ‘Mutharika and DPP was not aware of the presser.”

But in a memo dated October 23, Jeffrey informed Mutharika about the intentions to call for NGC, the memo followed another memo dates 30 Novemver reminding him on the same.

In bothe memos, the GS advised Mutharika to start preparing for the convention to avoid contempt of the court.

The publication has learnt that Professor Mutharika, a lawyer by professional, did not aknowledge receiving the memos.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

Initially, the former governing DPP was supposed to hold a convention mid this year but the conference was pushed to next year.