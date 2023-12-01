MultiChoice Malawi brings GOtv Stream

As one way of expanding its online offering, MultiChoice has launched GOtv Stream to GOtv customers across Malawi.

The colorful and historic launch took place on Friday afternoon at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

GOtv Stream is free to download and use, but users will need an active GOtv subscription and an internet connection.

According to MultiChoice Malawi Head of Marketing Yuk-yen Au-yeung, with GOtv Stream customers can enjoy user-friendly and personalized streaming at their fingertips.

“More people are leaning toward streaming services for non-stop entertainment on the go and GOtv Stream is just another way GOtv Malawi to innovate,” said Yuk-yen Au-yeung

The new feature allows viewers to seamlessly watch their favourite programmes and other content on electronic devices, keeping them connected at any time and from anywhere.

Some of the functionality available are; Live TV, TV guide, CatchUp, use on up to four devices, downloading content to devices, and Live Chat.

The move is part of MultiChoice strategy to adapt to the changing consumer preferences and market dynamics on the continent, where streaming services are gaining popularity.

MultiChoice has been operating in Africa since 1994, offering satellite and DTT services under the brands – DStv and GOtv.

The company has over 20 million subscribers across 50 countries, accounting for about 40% of its revenue.

MultiChoice has successfully provided diverse and quality content, including sports, movies, news, and local productions, to its customers.