Puma predicts growth for MW aviation sector

Uaeca (Middle) pose with Mwenefumbo (Right) and Kaunda (Left) during the Air Show

Lilongwe, November 25, 2023 – Puma Energy Malawi Limited says the aviation sector in the country has great potential for growth a catalyst for sustained contribution to the overall development.

Managing Director for Puma Energy Malawi Limited, Sipho Uaeca, was speaking on the sidelines of the sponsorship Puma made towards Malawi’s first-ever Aviation Career Fair and Air Show organized by Phantom Aviation in Lilongwe.

According to Puma, vast investment in the multi-beneficial aviation sector presents numerous opportunities that enable the growth of other sectors. He further said that by applying a holistic approach and good investment, the aviation sector has great potential to grow.

“The aviation sector is important in the country because it contributes significantly to various sectors such as tourism, energy, and transport. Malawi is a landlocked country where aviation plays a great role in the country’s economy.”

He said that the aviation career fair brought visibility of the sector to the kids, a development that motivates them to consider an aviation career path.

“As Puma, we are thrilled to be part of this great occasion, which provided kids an opportunity to come and explore the aviation sector as a career path. We believe that kids in Malawi will be motivated to consider taking up aviation careers,” he said.

Uaeca added that the sponsorship resonates with Puma’s mission statement, which states ‘Energising Communities.’

“For many years, Puma has been an effective supplier of jet fuels in Malawi. It is interesting for us to witness the growth of the sector. The sponsorship augurs well with our mission, which seeks to add value to Malawian communities,” he added.

Students briefed on aviation careers

Outlining the objectives of the air show and career fair, Chief Executive Officer for Phantom Aviation, Lusekelo Mwenefumbo said that the events aimed at bridging the knowledge divide around aviation industry.

“As a key player in the aviation industry, we felt that there is information gap around the sector that needed to be closed. Therefore, we thought of organising this auspicious occasion to build capacity that elevate the capabilities of the industry,” said Mwenefumbo.

Counting the successes of the aviation events, Mwenefumbo expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming attendance.

“This occasion presented a platform for people to appreciate the abilities of aviation industry and what our air force is capable of doing. We are delighted with the attendance which shows that people of all ages have clear information about aviation sector,” she said.

She hailed the working collaboration with various sponsors like Puma who made the air show and career fair to be very successful.

Kamuzu Academy student Michel Khanje who witnessed the events of the day said she is determined to pursue aviation carer.

“This has been an amazing event for me, usually I wanted to be a lawyer but with what I have seen I wish to be a pilot in future. I was motivated with the skilful flying of the planes, it was stunning seeing such talents,” said Khanje.

During the Air Show, patrons were entertained with performance from South African-based Nigel Hopkins and Jason Beamish. Locally the event had performances by Malawian Airlines, Malawi Airforce, Derek Macpherson, African Parks, Nyasa Express, FCB Bank, Makokola Retreat, Conforzi Plantations.