Ngabu Secondary School Alumni organises grand reunion

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

Ngabu Secondary School

The Ngabu Secondary School Alumni Association (NGSS) has organized a grand reunion day where among other things, the grouping will donate mattresses.

In a press statement made available to this publication, the event which will take place at the school from 09:00AM is slated for Saturday December 2, 2023.

This years event comes against a backdrop that the school is yet to recover from the fire that gutted the kitchen section and destroyed millions worth property that included students mattresses.

According to authorities, the situation is so dire to an extent that some students are sleeping on bare bed rails popularly known as ‘Njanji’ while others prefer to find comfort on the floor.

“In view of the above, the grand reunions major activity will be the handover of mattresses the former students have sourced,” reads the statement which in extension is also appealing to individuals, groups, organizations and the corporate world of good will to join hands with the NGSS alumni association to save the dire situation.

In recognizing one of the founding members of the association, a goal getter and role model in his own right Chief Mbenje born Tiferanji Vizyalona, the association has also organized Tiferanji Vizyalona Merit Award to celebrate his achievements and contribution not only to the country but the setting up of the association.

Late Chief Mbenje who died in January 2021 was one of the few Chiefs in the country that defied all odds by not allowing Chieftainship blood to derail his dreams.

“He walked through the academic ladder that saw him graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Education Humanities from Chancellor College. He also played football in the elite Super league donning the University Football Club(UFC) and the defunct ESCOM colours, hence the need for recognition,” reads the statement.

Senior Chief Mbenje was also a holder of Masters Degree in Peace, Conflict Resolution Management.

Those willing to channel their assistance in improving the learning environment for the future leaders gloomed at Ngabu secondary school are free to contact the Association Chairperson Lazarus Phiri on +265999955534 or Louis Nyongopa who is traceable on +265 992000022.

It is also fine and good to call directly to the Events Directorate Chairperson Richard Kautale on +265888544535