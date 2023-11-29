THE UNEXPECTED BOND’ AS NANKHUMWA COVERS ENTIRE COST OF DPP GOVERNOR GAMA’S SURGERY

Dr Nankhumwa and the Patient at the Adventist Hospital

The life of Mr Henderson Gama, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) governor for Mulanje Limbuli recently took an unexpected turn as he found himself on a unique journey of solidarity and goodwill.

It all began when he faced health challenges that required a significant surgery on his chin.

Struggling to cover the medical expenses, he found solace in Hon. Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, Mulanje Central legislator and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Dr KN interacting with the nurses

Nankhumwa, who is also DPP Vice President for the South, decided to extend a helping hand beyond the boundaries of politics and offered to cover the entire cost of Mr. Gamah’s surgery, which exceeded Six million kwacha.

After undergoing a successful surgery on 22nd November, Gama has been discharged from hospital (Adventist Hospital) in Blantyre today, and Nankhumwa was present at the health facility.

Dr KN and the nurses

“We took him to this hospital to make sure he gets specialized medical attention and I’m thankful to God almighty that he is being discharged” said Nankhumwa while describing Gama as one of the pillars of the DPP.

Mr. Gamah, now on the road to recovery, found himself not only physically healed but also deeply moved by the unexpected support from Hon. Nankhumwa.

DR KN with dental surgeon Dr James Morris Mchenga

“I’m lost for words. What Hon. Nankhumwa has done to my life is something I can not express with words. I’m very grateful and I only ask God to bless him abundantly,” said the visibly delighted Gama.

According to dental surgeon Dr James Morris Mchenga this is the second stage of the surgery and he expects to conduct a final surgery soon.