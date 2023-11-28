spot_img
FAM rebuffs Nyamilandu on Haiya

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Electoral Committee managing Football Association of Malawi (FAM) December elections has thrown out an appeal from incumbent President Walter Nyamilandu to disqualify his challenger Fleetwood Haiya from the race citing eligibility issues.

Nyamilandu through his lawyers, Makiyi, Kanyenda and Associates appealed against Haiya’s candidature saying he is not eligible to contest as President because he has not resigned from his positions as Super League of Malawi President and as one of the directors for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club, which is against the eligibility criteria as per FAM statutes.

But the Electoral Committee which is being headed by private practice lawyer, James Masumbu, dismissed the case for late submission.

The response which we have seen says the appeal should have been filed no later than 21 November, but Nyamilandu submitted it on 24 November. The elections will be held on December 16 in Mzuzu.

