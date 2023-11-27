Ken Msonda to contest as DPP Vice President

Veteran politician Kenneth Msonda on Monday announced that he will contest as former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the Northern region.

The outspoken politician Msonda made the announcement in an exclusive interview with Zodiak Television.

“I have been approached by people from the northern region to contest as DPP vice president for the region during party’s convention,” said Msonda, a senior member of DPP.

Msonda once served as spokesperson for former president Dr. Joyce Banda People’s Party administration.

Recently, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the DPP to hold an elective political conference within 90 days.