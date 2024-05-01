spot_img
Economist Kabambe to share insights on Malawi’s business landscape

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Dr. Kabambe, a renowned economist and expert in financial governance, will join a panel of business experts this Friday in Lilongwe to discuss the country’s business environment.

Organized by Business In-Detail magazine, the event aims to provide investors with valuable insights and perspectives on the Malawian business landscape.

Dr. Kabambe, alongside other business tycoons, will share his expertise on the sectors ripe for growth and development, and offer guidance on how to navigate the business landscape in Malawi.

His experience as Reserve Bank Governor and his understanding of the country’s economic dynamics make him a valuable addition to the panel.

The event will also recognize individuals and companies that have made significant contributions to growing businesses in Malawi, with awards presented by Business In-Detail magazine.”

HORSE RACE FOR GOLDEN BOOT: Top Marksman Emerging in TNM Super League
Chakwera advocates for favourable work environment
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

