FAM POLLS: Nyamilandu wants Haiya disqualified

By Romeo Umali, The Radar

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu has written FAM’s Elections Committee to declare his competitor, Fleetwood Haiya disqualified and ineligible to contest during the forthcoming December 16 elections.

Through lawyer, David Kanyenda, Nyamilandu argues Haiya currently holds positions including Super League of Malawi (SULOM) President and director of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets which he argued contravenes Article 39(3) of the FAM statutes.

“Accordingly, Mr Fleetwood Haiya, by operation of law is automatically ineligible and disqualified to participate as a candidate for the post of FAM President or to participate as a candidate for any other post in the elections for FAM executive committee,” reads the letter The Radar has seen.

Recently, FAM electoral body approved all the candidates nominated by affiliates for various positions in the polls.

“After the screening process, the electoral committee approved names of the nominated candidates for the 2023 FAM executive committee elections,” said the body’s chairperson James Masumbu, a private practice lawyer.

Nyamilandu, who has been at the helm of FAM for the past 19 years, said he would be seeking re-election for the last time.-(Story Credit: The Radar)