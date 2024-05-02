Nankhumwa Shakes Up Parliament: Resigns as Leader of Opposition

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

In a surprise move, Kondwani Nankhumwa, the interim president of the People’s Development Party (PDP), has announced his resignation as Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

This move comes as Nankhumwa focuses on strengthening his newly formed party ahead of next year’s elections.

Nankhumwa made the announcement during a press conference at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre, citing his association with the PDP as the reason for his decision.

He stated, “As the legal matters concerning my position are still pending in court, I have instructed my lawyers to initiate proceedings to withdraw this case, including two related cases currently in the High Court.”

The former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member, who was fired from the party, extended his congratulations to the incoming Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and offered his full support should they require it.

Nankhumwa’s resignation marks a significant shift in Malawian politics, as he focuses on building his new party and preparing for the upcoming elections.

The PDP, under Nankhumwa’s leadership, is expected to be a formidable force in the political landscape, and his resignation as Leader of Opposition is seen as a strategic move to consolidate his party’s position.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Nankhumwa’s decision is likely to have far-reaching implications for Malawian politics.

His commitment to strengthening the PDP and preparing for the elections demonstrates his dedication to democratic principles and his desire to contribute to the country’s development.