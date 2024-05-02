We are sorry, Mozambique tells Malawi

Mozambique has apologized to Malawi over the death of a Malawian fisherman, Amidu Wilima, who died in custody after being arrested by Mozambican police for allegedly fishing on the Mozambican side of Lake Malawi.

District Commissioner for Cobue in Mozambique, Rachide Serafim, expressed regret over the incident, which occurred on April 18, 2024.

Serafim acknowledged that the circumstances surrounding Wilima’s death had strained relations between the two countries and affected access to social services for Mozambican nationals in the Likoma District.

The apology was welcomed by the Likoma District Council, which emphasized the importance of respecting each other’s laws and regulations when crossing borders.

The two sides discussed ways to promote peace and harmony among people in Likoma and Cobue districts.

Serafim’s apology is seen as a positive step towards healing relations between the two countries and promoting greater understanding and cooperation.