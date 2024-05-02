Mulli Praises Outgoing FAM Leadership, Commits Support to New Chair

Leston Ted Mulli, Executive Chairperson of MBL Holdings Limited, attended the Fertilizer Association of Malawi’s (FAM) annual general meeting on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Ufulu Gardens in Blantyre.

During the meeting, Mulli praised the outgoing leadership of FAM, led by Chairperson Jimmy Gianakis, for their dedication and contributions to the association.

Mulli also extended his support to the new Chairperson, Andrex Kalinde, committing to work closely with the new leadership to advance the development of the fertilizer industry in Malawi.

Kalinde assured members of his commitment to working with the government, banks, and smallholder farmers to ensure the availability of fertilizer and timely distribution.

FAM, formed in 2007, works with industry stakeholders to promote science-based environmental stewardship practices.

With 20 member companies, the association represents all activities related to fertilizer production, trade, and distribution.

Mulli’s support and commitment to FAM demonstrate MBL’s dedication to contributing to Malawi’s agricultural development and growth.