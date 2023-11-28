spot_img
Gunmen yet to free ‘billionaire’ Pastor Hastings Salanje

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Kidnappers of Pastor Hastings Salanje, a Malawian pastor based in South Africa, have not contacted his family three days after he was abducted.

Pastor Salanje, who is also Malawi’s Presidential aspirant for the 2030 elections, was abducted by gunmen on Sunday after church service in Randburg.

Meanwhile, the Forum for National Development (FND) has called on the government and the Malawi High Commission in South Africa to intervene.

“Pastor Salanje holds a significant position of influence and prominence in Malawi, therefore, any harm inflicted upon him directly affects the psyche of the entire nation, leading to heightened concern and anxiety,” a statement released by FND reads in part.

In an interview with Nation Online Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson John Kabaghe said: “ We are following the matter.”

