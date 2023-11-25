spot_img
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Malawi, India export labour to Israel to work in farms, construction sectors…Malawi plays down conflict implications

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Government has issued a statement today clarifying rumours that Malawians who have been exported to Israel are to join the Israel Defence Force ( IDF) but that they are going to work in farms in that country as most nationals have fled the country due to war between Israel and Hamas.

According to the press statement released by the Ministry of Labour and Signed by Principal Secretary counsel Wezzie Kayira, government says it has started exporting labour to other countries including Israel.

“The general public is hereby informed that Government has embarked on the export of labour to various countries including Israel. The labour export program is an initiative of the government in collaboration with the private sector to fulfill this administration’s commitment to job creation and youth empowerment as championed by His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi,” says the statement.

The press release has also indicated that young people will work in various sectors and the first cohort which will leave soon will work in the agriculture sector and that it will boost foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has also sent its people to work in construction and care- giving industries.

While the number of workers to be “exported” to Israel is not clear, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi clarified that the Indian government is engaged in a long-term plan to be sending Indian workers for the Israeli construction and caregiving sector.

However, the Indian civil society organizations have taken to task government over the policy.

In Malawi leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa took government to task over the matter in Parliament on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Malawian have arrived safely at Tel Aviv International in that country around 11:35am.

