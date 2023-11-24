Minister tells private sector to emulate Anadkat family’s selfless spirit

Minster of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has asked the private sector and the donor community to emulate a selfless spirit of Anadkat family in supporting the health sector in the country.

Kandodo Chiponda made the remarks on Friday during the inauguration of K1 billion worth Children’s Accidents and Emergency Unit at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

The state-of-the-art facility, which has been rehabilitated by the Anadkat family, will be offering emergency medical care for children.

The Minister urged the private sector to invest in the health sector to complement the government’s effort.

“As a government, this is what we have been looking for, we want the private sector to come forth and complement government efforts.

“I’m appealing to other donors to emulate what the Anadkat family and other donors have done to come in and assist Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital,” said Kandodo Chaponda

On his part, Director for Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, ,Dr. Kelvin Mponda commended the Anadkat family for rehabilitating the Children’s Accident and Emergency Unit as it will increase number of children treated at the hospital and reduce pediatric deaths.

A representative for the Anadkat family and other donors, Meeta Anadkat, expressed his commitment to positively contribute to Malawi healthcare.

Anadkat family founded First Capital Bank Malawi which was established in 1995as First Merchant Bank Blantyre.