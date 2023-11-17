Malawians are not stupid, Mutharika tells Chakwera

Malawians are not stupid: Mutharika seems to be telling Chakwera

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika has reminded President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his ‘failed’ Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that Malawians are not ‘stupid’.

Mutharika made the sentiments a short while ago during a press briefing which is currently underway at his Page House in Mangochi.

The former Malawian leader Mutharika said it is unfortunate that while Malawians are suffering, the President recently left the country for a photo shoot abroad.

He then urged the citizenry to provide their own judgement about the President Chakwera led administration.

“Malawians are poor but let me remind President Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration that Malawians are not stupid,” said Mutharika, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president.

Notable faces at the briefing include former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe and George Chaponda, Chimwemwe Chipungu, Shadric Namalomba and Francis Mphepo.