Friday, November 17, 2023
Ex-Presidential security aide Norman Chisale remanded to Maula Prison

By Malawi Voice

The Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Court has reserved its ruling for the bail application of former president Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard Norman Paulos Chisale to Tuesday next week.

Chisale was arrested on Tuesday on charges of insulting a cabinet minister, intimidating and threatening a public official and interfering with the legal processes among other charges.

Defence lawyer, Stain Chirwa, said it is in their interest that the accused be granted bail as it is his constitutional right to be released as they await trial.

On his part state lawyer, Prescot Mwaiulipo said they will be looking forward to the court ruling.  He also said the state is ready to start the trial as they have organised all the key evidence required for the case.

Chisale has since been remanded to Maula Prison waiting for a ruling on whether he will be granted bail or not.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

