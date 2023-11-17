DPP’s Msaka says Chakwera is a ‘pathological liar’ who has no respect for Malawians

Chakwera has failed – Msaka

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka has branded President Lazarus Chakwera as a ‘pathological liar’ who has no respect for Malawians who are currently languishing in poverty.

The former Minister of Justice Msaka, who is one of the DPP’s Presidential aspirants, was speaking on Friday afternoon during a press briefing held former President Peter Mutharika’s Page House in Mangochi district.

He was reacting to recent remarks by president Chakwera, in which he claimed that Malawi’s economy is moving towards the right direction, due to his ‘wise and visionary’ leadership.

According to Msaka, it is utter disrespect to tell people that the country is well governed when people keep spending hours on fuel queues.

He also mentioned that people are failing to pay school fees for their children, failing to buy fertilizer and even meet their basic needs.

Msaka further accused the current administration using ‘trial and error’ in the running of affairs of government which includes selection of people to work in various positions.

On his part, Professor Mutharika reminded President Dr. Chakwera and his ‘failed’ Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that Malawians are not ‘stupid’.

He then urged the citizenry to provide their judgement about the President Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration.

“Malawians are poor but let me remind President Chakwera that they are not stupid,” said Mutharika

Notable faces at the briefing include former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe and George Chaponda, Chimwemwe Chipungu, Shadric Namalomba and Francis Mphepo.