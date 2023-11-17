Chakwera has failed to manage Malawi’s ailing economy – Mutharika

MUTHARIKA: We are now dead and buried

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Professor Peter Mutharika has accused President Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration of mismanaging the economy.

Mutharika, who is also former head of state, made the remarks during a press briefing currently underway at PAGE HOUSE in Mangochi district.

He was reacting to the recent 44 percent devaluation of the Kwacha as announced by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) last week.

“Chakwera has mismanaged this economy as the 44% is coming at the back of another 20% devaluation done last year.

The Malawi kwacha has become a valueless currency. We are buried under the rubble of poverty,” said Professor Mutharika

According to Mutharika, Malawi has a president but not a leader saying it’s unfortunate that while Malawians are suffering, the President recently left the country for a photo shoot abroad.

“We are now dead and buried as a nation considering the social economic challenges which Malawians are facing,” said Mutharika

Some notable faces at the briefing include former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe and George Chaponda, Chimwemwe Chipungu, Shadric Namalomba and Francis Mphepo.