APM to address Malawians on Friday

Former President Peter Mutharika will on Friday hold a press briefing to address the general public on the recent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha.

Mutharika’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba confirmed the development through a media statement

In the statement Namalonda said Mutharika will be accompanied by senior officials from his opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The law professor Mutharika is also expected to suggest ways in which the government and Malawians can manage the challenges being faced as a result of the fall of the Kwacha.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of Malawi announced a 44 percent devaluation of the Kwacha which has resulted in the rising cost of almost all basic commodities on the local market.

On Monday, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda outlined measures which government has put in place to cushion Malawians from the effects of the devaluation.

The Minister Chithyola Banda said government is with Malawians now and will not allow them to suffer.

Coming to cushioning mechanisms, the Minister of Finance said 184, 920 families from the district which were affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy will receive K50,000 a month for three months.

He added that 105,000 financially challenged families in cities will receive K150,000.

The finance minister said government has also revised the number of beneficiaries for the social cash transfer initiative from 2 million to 3 million.

As another means of cushioning the citizens through employment opportunities, Chithyola Banda said government will provide such opportunities by among others employ 2, 741 health workers and exporting 5000 Malawians as labour to outside countries.

He also announced that government had revised upwards, the number of Climate Smart Public Works Program beneficiaries from 3000 to 5000 and their wages and number of working days has also been revised upwards.

Meanwhile, Chithyola Banda has said government is consulting with employers and their bodies on salary increments to cushion employees from the effects of devaluation.